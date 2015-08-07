U.N. says to convene more Libya peace talks on August 10

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations will convene a new round of talks in Geneva on August 10 aimed at ending the conflict and political crisis in Libya, Report informs citing website of the UN, the U.N. mission in Libya said on Thursday.

"Underscoring the significant progress achieved to date. (U.N. envoy Bernardino) Leon is urging the main parties to redouble their efforts and continue working together towards narrowing existing differences," Leon's mission said in a statement.

"Leon acknowledges that while some of the parties continue to have reservations about what has been achieved to date, it is important for all parties to continue working on jointly addressing and resolving these concerns," the statement added.