U.N. lifts sanctions on Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations Security Council dropped sanctions against Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Afghan party Hezb-e-Islami.

Report informs citing Reuters, the Afghan government requested the move as part of a peace deal with Hekmatyar and his militant group, Hezb-i-Islami, in September.

Notably, Islamic party of Afghanistan is a political party founded by G.Hekmatyar in 1976 and represents interests Pashtuns. It has legal representation in Afghanistan's parliament as well as paramilitary groups, which consist of thousand people. G.Hekmatyar was an active participant of the war against the Soviet invasion in Afghanistan.