© РИА Новости https://report.az/storage/news/39ebd2b41ed51019a7f3db5a24d59aee/14875000-60b8-4219-957e-aac0cf726104_292.jpg

The authorities of the Japanese city of Osaka warned of heavy rains and gale on the eve of the G20 summit, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

A tropical cyclone will hit the city from the evening of June 27 to the morning of June 28, which will grow into a typhoon within the next 24 hours.

All this will cause flooding and landslides.

The G20 Summit will be held in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29.