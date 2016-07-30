Two suspects of a terrorist act preparation held in Belgium

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian police on Friday night arrested two brothers in the inner cities of Mons and Liège on case of the preparation of new terrorist attacks in the country, Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti.

"As part of the case on terrorism, which launched by the federal prosecutors, Mons federal police has held seven raids yesterday in the region, also federal police of Liège have provided searchs in Liege at the request of the investigating judge specialized on terrorism", a communique of the federal prosecutor's office in Belgium says.

They noted that two people were taken for questioning: "They are Nourredine H., was born on January 25, 1983, and his brother Amze H. According to the preliminary investigation data, there were new plans for terrorist attacks in Belgium", said the public prosecutors.