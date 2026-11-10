Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Two multi-vehicle pileups in Bulgaria leave five dead and 10 injured

    Other countries
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 14:57
    Two multi-vehicle pileups in Bulgaria leave five dead and 10 injured

    Five people have been killed and another 10 seriously injured in two chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles on Bulgaria's Trakia Motorway, Report informs, citing BGNES.

    According to the outlet, the collisions involved passenger cars, minibuses, buses, and trucks.

    Police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Military personnel were also involved in the rescue operations.

    The first report of the accident was received at around 7:10 a.m. local time (GMT+2). The massive pileup occurred at the 289th kilometer of the motorway, in the direction of Burgas. A few minutes later, a second traffic accident occurred on the carriageway heading towards Sofia.

    Thick fog, which significantly reduced visibility, is being cited as the suspected cause of the accidents.

    Road accident Bulgaria
    Bolqarıstanda zəncirvari iki yol qəzasında ölənlərin sayı 11-ə yüksəlib, 48 nəfər xəsarət alıb - Yenilənib
    Число погибших в массовых ДТП в Болгарии возросло до 11, пострадали 48 человек - Обновлено
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:28
    France summons Iran envoy over supermarket fridge hack, warns of response
    Other countries
    17:09
    Two people in hospital after light plane clips car near Lilydale Airport in Australia
    Other countries
    16:50
    Ukraine, Russia, US conclude today's talks in Abu Dhabi - Update
    Other countries
    16:31
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 11
    Ecology
    16:12
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Türkiye ink deal on clean energy
    Energy
    16:00
    Guterres calls for strong climate action at COP31
    Foreign policy
    15:51
    11 people detained in connection with plant explosion in Izmir
    Region
    15:41
    Sadyr Zhaparov announces his candidacy for President of Kyrgyzstan
    Region
    15:35
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria and Türkiye to sign clean energy agreement
    Energy
    All News Feed