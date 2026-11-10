Two multi-vehicle pileups in Bulgaria leave five dead and 10 injured

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Five people have been killed and another 10 seriously injured in two chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles on Bulgaria's Trakia Motorway, Report informs, citing BGNES.

According to the outlet, the collisions involved passenger cars, minibuses, buses, and trucks.

Police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Military personnel were also involved in the rescue operations.

The first report of the accident was received at around 7:10 a.m. local time (GMT+2). The massive pileup occurred at the 289th kilometer of the motorway, in the direction of Burgas. A few minutes later, a second traffic accident occurred on the carriageway heading towards Sofia.

Thick fog, which significantly reduced visibility, is being cited as the suspected cause of the accidents.