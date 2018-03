© TOLO News

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a check post leading to the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Report informs citing TOLO News.

Officials initially said the explosion was at a stadium gate but security sources later corrected this and said the blast had been at a security check point leading to the stadium.

They said at least two people, including a security force member and a civilian, were killed.