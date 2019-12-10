Twitter unveils most discussed topics of 2019

© AP https://report.az/storage/news/0dec65f2c9418a805ae7fca32c077622/78c7f609-4e53-4a3d-8839-5931904fe314_292.jpg

Twitter summed up the results of 2019 in his blog and highlighted the most discussed topics, including "Game of Thrones" series, Notre Dame fire and US President Donald Trump, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

The Notre Dame fire of April 15 leads the list of the most discussed news in social networks. The Cathedral lost the spire, and the flame engulfed the supporting structure during the fire.

Hashtag "the beginning of the Rave era" is second. This is the era of rule, which on May 1 came in Japan to replace the Heisei era in connection with the change of the Emperor

Venezuela, where mass protests began in January and Juan Guaido illegally proclaimed himself an interim head of state, holds the third place.

The top ten most popular topics also included Brexit, Typhoon Hagibis, the strongest in the last few decades in Japan, fires in the Amazon, protests in Hong Kong, climate protests, the terrorist attack in New Zealand's Christchurch and the election debate of the Democrats in the United States.

US President Donald Trump, his forerunner Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were the most talked personalities in 2019. American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden also came out at the top. Users discussed former US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and French leader Emmanuel Macron. President of Russia Vladimir Putin concludes the top ten most talked-about people in 2019.