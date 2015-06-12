 Top
    Close photo mode

    Twitter's Dick Costolo steps down as chief executive

    In a statement, he said he was tremendously proud of the Twitter team

    Baku.12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Dick Costolo is stepping down as chief executive of Twitter, the company has announced.

    Report informs referring to the BBC, the social messaging service's co-founder Jack Dorsey will take over as interim chief on 1 July and stay until a replacement can be found.

    Mr Costolo had been under pressure from investors unhappy with the firm's user growth.

    In a statement, he said he was "tremendously proud of the Twitter team".

    Twitter said that its board had formed a committee to undertake the task of finding a successor.

    Following the announcement, shares in the company jumped by more than 7% in trading after US markets had closed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi