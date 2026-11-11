Turkmenistan modernizing energy infrastructure to cut methane emissions

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Turkmenistan is placing particular emphasis on climate reporting and transparency while taking measures to reduce methane emissions, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the COP31 Leaders' Summit.

According to Report's correspondent in Antalya, he said that one of the country"s key priorities was implementing the Global Methane Pledge. To this end, Turkmenistan is modernizing its energy infrastructure, reducing natural gas losses and improving emissions monitoring.

Berdimukhamedov noted that Turkmenistan had prepared its Fourth National Communication on Climate Change and completed work on its Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

He also stressed that national efforts to combat climate change were an integral part of regional cooperation.

"Economic, social, environmental, conservation, water and energy, and other aspects of development in Central Asian countries are closely interconnected. In view of this, we believe that a comprehensive approach will enable us to effectively take each other"s interests into account and find practical mechanisms to address existing challenges," he said.