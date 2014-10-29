​Turkish President cancels the Republic Day reception due to the mine accident

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the cancelation of his Republic Day reception due to the accident at the mine in the province of Karaman.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the President stated he was monitoring the situation and preparing to head to the place of emergency.

Earlier, on Tuesday at a mine near the Ermenak town of Karaman province in southern Turkey rocks collapsed with subsequent flooding. At the time of the accident there were 40 miners there, most of them managed to get out. 18 people still remain in the flooded mine at a depth of 350 meters, their state is unknown.