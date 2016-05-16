27 ISIL militants killed in Turkish, coalition operations in northern Syria

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ 27 Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants were killed on May 15 in shelling by the Turkish army and air operations by the U.S.-led coalition forces in northern Syria, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Turkish artillery units shelled and fired multiple rocket launchers at ISIL positions north of Aleppo spotted by reconnaissance and surveillance vehicles.

Meanwhile, coalition warplanes conducted three separate air operations.

In total, 27 militants were killed in operations conducted in the al-Bil, Sheikh Rih, Faydiyuah, Mazraa, Tal Hishin and Baragitah regions, according to military sources.

Five defense positions and two weapon pits used by the jihadist group were also destroyed.

It has also been reported that opposition forces seized the ISIL-controlled Faydiyuah Şeyh Rih and Tel Hışn regions amid ongoing assaults.

Recently, the Turkish military has intensified cross-border operations against ISIL in northern Syria along with the U.S.-led coalition, amid deadly rocket attacks targeting Turkey’s southeastern border province of Kilis.