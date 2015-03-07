Turkish Airlines plane skidded off the runway

Baku. 7 March. REPOERT.AZ/ More than 20 thousand people can not fly from the capital of Nepal, Kathmandu, where since March 5, does not work the only international airport in connection with the aircraft accident.

Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, during landing at the airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday, aircraft of Turkish Airlines, flight en route from Istanbul, skidded off the runway. All the passengers were evacuated from the scene. According to various sources, on board were from 224 to 248 passengers, 4 of them were injured, including a Russian woman. Causes of the incident are being investigated.

"Employees of the airport decided to close the airport, while from the runway not be removed emergency aircraft. About 20 thousand people are expected departure from Kathmandu, about the same number of people are in the airports of different countries, intending to fly to Nepal", states the report given by the BBC.

Indian Air Force sent to Kathmandu a rescue team to assist in the evacuation of the Turkish aircraft emergency, which paralyzed the work of the local airport.