​Turkey will allow the U.S. to use its airbases against ISIS

Turkey will provide the United States and its allies access to its airbases for aircraft operations against Islamic State (IS) militant groups operating in Iraq and Syria. Report informs, this information was spread by Associated Press citing anonymous sources.

According to the source, Ankara has also agreed to deployment of a training camp in the country for moderate Syrian militants fighting against the IS. It makes approximately 4,000 men.

Syrian Kurds have been defending Kobani, located on the border with Turkey for more than three weeks. This city is also considered a capital of the Kurdish Autonomy. Kobani has strategic importance for the militants, as in the case of its occupation, they will control a great part of the Syrian-Turkish border. Nearly 200,000 civilians have fled to neighboring Turkey during the siege.