Trump: World community respects US again

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ World community again respects US, US President Donald Trump said speaking at a rally of supporters in Missouri.

According to Report, Trump said that they "began to respect United States again" and assured that they "did not even think about hearing about it."

"They [the world community] respect us, China respects ... Russia respects us ... they all respect the USA," Trump said.

He also said that "every" world leader congratulates him on the economic achievements of the United States.