 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump: World community respects US again

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ World community again respects US, US President Donald Trump said speaking at a rally of supporters in Missouri.

    According to Report, Trump said that they "began to respect United States again" and assured that they "did not even think about hearing about it."

    "They [the world community] respect us, China respects ... Russia respects us ... they all respect the USA," Trump said.

    He also said that "every" world leader congratulates him on the economic achievements of the United States.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi