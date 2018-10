Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump said to reporters that he had not talked with Saudi Arabia's king Salman about the missing Turkey opposition journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

Report informs that in this regard, the head of the White house promised to call the king soon.

Earlier it was reported that the delegation of Saudi Arabia arrived in Turkey as part of a joint investigation into the causes of the disappearance of Khashoggi.