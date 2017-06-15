Trump suspected of trying to stop Russia investigation

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice, Report informs citing US media.

They say senior intelligence officials will be interviewed on whether D.Trump tried to end an inquiry into his sacked national security adviser, and about the firing of FBI chief James Comey.

According to New York Times, Washington Post, и Wall Street Journal, Daniel Coats, the director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency, and Richard Ledgett, until recently Mr Rogers' deputy will be interviewed.

President Trump has not yet commented on the information about the investigation, Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Mr Trump's lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, said: "The FBI leak of information regarding the president is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal".