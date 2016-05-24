Trump overtakes Clinton in poll average for first time

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump has overtaken Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton in an average of head-to-head national polls.

Report informs, Trump leads Clinton by 0.2 percentage points, 43.4 percent to 43.2 percent in the average, overtaking the Democratic front-runner for the first time in the average of polls.

Several recent surveys have shown Trump with an advantage over Clinton.

An ABC News/Washington Post Poll conducted May 16–19 shows a tight race between the two candidates, with Trump holding a 2-point lead over Clinton.

A Rasmussen Reports poll conducted May 17–18 had the presumptive GOP nominee up 5 points over Clinton. A recent Fox News poll also showed Trump with a lead.

Clinton's lead over Trump has been decreasing over the past several weeks, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Trump has, in recent weeks, started to pivot toward the general election after his two former rivals dropped their presidential bids following the Indiana primary.

Clinton's rival, Berlie Sanders, has vowed to remain in the race until the primaries wrap up, although Clinton has a large delegate lead over the Vermont senator.