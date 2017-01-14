Trump intends to observe sanctions imposed against Russia

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ US President-elect Donald Trump intends keeping in force for the time being sanctions, which were earlier introduced by the administration of the current American leader Barack Obama.

Report informs citing the TASS, Trump said in an interview published by the Wall Street Journal.

According to publication, Trump intended to keep intact all sanctions and restrictions introduced under the Obama administration against Russia "at least for a period of time."

However, the newly-elected US president hinted that the sanctions could be lifted in the future by saying: "If you get along and if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody’s doing some really great things?".

Trump considers it possible to meet with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin after his inauguration on January 20.