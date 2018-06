Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump commented on terrorist attack on duty soldier near Louvre in Paris, Report informs.

“A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. Get smart US!”, D.Trump posted on his Twitter account.

Earlier, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve called the Louvre attack of a terrorist nature.