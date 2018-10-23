Trump calls Khashoggi's death 'a plot'

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump said on Monday that he believes Khashoggi's death was “a plot gone awry.” Report informs that in an exclusive interview with USA TODAY, Trump said he had talked on the phone with both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and that more details about what happened inside the Saudi Consulate in Turkey would be known within a day or two.

“He says he is not involved nor is the king,” Trump said of the Saudi crown prince, declining to answer whether he believed his denials. If their involvement was proven, “I would be very upset about it. We’ll have to see.”

On October 2 Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Riyadh policy vanished after he entered the Saudi General Consulate in Istanbul which he visited to get documents to marry a Turkish citizen. Turkish police launched investigation into his disappearance in a few days.

On October 20 the Saudi authorities admitted that Khashoggi died in what they called 'a brawl' at the consulate general.