Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion occurred at the session of the Communist Party in Donetsk, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

An unidentified device has exploded at the session of the Communist party in Kuybishevsk region. By preliminary information, three people suffered.

One of those who suffered is the candidate for the post of the head of separatist 'DPR' Igor Khakimzyanov.