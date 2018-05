Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least three people were killed and 16 were wounded in a shootout on Pakistani-Indian border, which took place last night. Report informs citing the Tass it was said by Indian Police.

According to the report, a massive bombardment was launched by Pakistan.

The Indian side fired back - gunfire lasted for more than two hours.

Dead and wounded were not reported on the Pakistani side.