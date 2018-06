Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 18 people are dead and dozens wounded in three back-to-back explosions which tore through a cemetery in Khair Khana area of Kabul on Saturday afternoon during Senator Ezadyar’s son’s funeral.

Report informs citing the TOLO News Ministry of Public Health Afghanistan stated.

Officials revised the death toll to 18, from an earlier report of 12. However they were not able to confirm the type of explosive.