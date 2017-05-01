The Telegraph: Three hundred British citizens hold high ISIS positions

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ As many as 300 Britons are still fighting with the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Report informs referring to The Telegraph, Stefan Aristidou, 23, of Enfield, who joined ISIS in 2015 said that most of the British members were not foot soldiers, they were in charge of the media and propaganda for the group. They may threaten the UK.

Muslim convert Aristidou left the UK in April 2015 with girlfriend Kolsoma Begum, a 22-year-old Briton of Bangladeshi heritage.

The couple claim they did not join Isil to fight, but moved to Syria to live under sharia law.

He described life in ISIS as “like a prison” and spent weeks planning his escape. Some want to stay, but there are those who want to leave. Every year the conflict intensifies, and there are splits in the group".