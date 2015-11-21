The metro in Brussels is shut down, terror warning announced

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The metro in Brussels is shut down, at least until Sunday morning because of terror warning, Report informs citing Reuters.

Concerts, sports events including two large soccer games, exhibitions and other events are cancelled today in Belgium's capital.

Tourism here is turning into adventure travel today on Saturday. The European capital city is under the highest terror warning possible level 4.

The rest of the country remains under a level 3 warning.

The advice for the population is to avoid places where a lot of people come together like shopping centres, concerts, events or public transport stations wherever possible.