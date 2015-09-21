​The 182nd Oktoberfest started in Germany

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Munich host a traditional Oktoberfest beer festival, which runs until October 4.

Report informs, this great festival attracts millions of beer lovers to the capital of Bavaria.

The formal opening was preceded by extensive preparatory work, during which different kinds of beer were tasted.

In 2015, the festival is held in the 182 time. The history of the Oktoberfest festival goes back to 1810. It was held almost every year, with breaks during wars.