Terrorist attack leaves 37 people dead in Mali base

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful blast on Wednesday at a military camp in Mali's northern city of Gao left 37 dead, Report informs citing the Reuters.

AFP reports citing a source in the UN, the military base was housing government soldiers as well as members of various rival armed groups, who together conduct mixed patrols in line with a UN-brokered peace deal aimed at quelling violence in Mali's restive desert north.

Reports over victims and the circumstances of terrorist act confirmed.