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    Tens of thousands protest rising housing costs across Portugal

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    • 14 November, 2026
    • 22:48
    Tens of thousands protest rising housing costs across Portugal

    Tens of thousands of people are protesting rapidly rising home prices and rents in more than 30 cities and towns across Portugal.

    Report informs, citing The Associated Press, that the marches were held under the slogan "We won't let them take away our right to housing." Protesters, including young people and retirees, called for limits on rent increases, stronger legal protections against eviction and more affordable housing.

    According to Eurostat, Portugal's house price-to-income ratio rose 61% between 2015 and 2025, the biggest increase in the European Union. Rents have risen 68% since 2020.

    Rising property prices have been linked to activity by foreign buyers and investment funds, Portugal's popularity with freelancers and retirees, and growth in tourism and short-term rentals.

    The government announced measures to address the housing crisis, including tax cuts for new construction, restrictions on short-term rentals and plans to build 145,000 homes. It said the measures would take time to have an effect.

    Protest rallies Portugal
    Portuqaliyada on minlərlə insan mənzil qiymətlərinin artmasına etiraz edir
    Десятки тысяч человек вышли на протесты против роста цен на жилье в Португалии
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