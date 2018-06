© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ After the Afghan government, the Taliban movement has also announced three-day ceasefire on the occasion of Ramadan.

Report informs citing the Afghan Pajhwok agency.

Notably, On June 7, Afghan President Mohamed Ashraf Ghani announced temporary cease-fire with the Taliban in connection with the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The cease-fire will last from 11 to 19 June.