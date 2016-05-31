Taliban kill 16 bus passengers in northern Afghanistan

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Taliban killed at least 16 people and kidnapped dozens of others on Tuesday after pulling them from buses in northern Afghanistan.

Report informs citing the foreing media, officials said, in the latest assault since the insurgents named a new leader last week.

The Taliban have so far not commented on the incident in Aliabad district in the volatile province of Kunduz, where the insurgents briefly overran the provincial capital in a stunning military victory last year.

"The Taliban shot dead 16 passengers and they are still holding more than 30 others," said Sayed Mahmood Danish, spokesman for the governor of Kunduz province.

Police commander Shir Aziz Kamawal gave a death toll of 17.