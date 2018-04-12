Taliban attacks Afghan government, governor and 15 policemen killed

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Taliban fighters attacked a government compound in central Afghanistan overnight.

Report informs citing the Associated Press, as a result of attack 18 people were killed.

Three of them were district officials and 15 security forces.

Afghan Parliament member Mohammad Arif Rahmani said the district governor, intelligence service director and a deputy police official were killed in the attack.

25 Taliban fighters were neutralized.