 Top
    Close photo mode

    Taliban attacks Afghan government, governor and 15 policemen killed

    25 Taliban fighters were neutralized

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Taliban fighters attacked a government compound in central Afghanistan overnight. 

    Report informs citing the Associated Press, as a result of attack 18 people were killed.

    Three of them were district officials and 15 security forces.

    Afghan Parliament member Mohammad Arif Rahmani said the district governor, intelligence service director and a deputy police official were killed in the attack.

    25 Taliban fighters were neutralized. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi