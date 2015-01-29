 Top
    Taliban attacked a checkpoint in south-eastern Afghanistan

    The attack killed 18 people

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Taliban attacked a checkpoint of government forces in Ghazni province in south-eastern Afghanistan. Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, the attack killed 18 people.

    Firefight lasted for several hours. According to police, 11 soldiers and 7 Islamists were killed.

    In recent months, the situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated.Taliban movement has intensified in almost all provinces after the transfer of responsibility for security in the country from ISAF troops to national security forces.

