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    Talgat Aldybergenov: Container traffic on TITR may double in 2026

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    • 24 April, 2026
    • 13:46
    Talgat Aldybergenov: Container traffic on TITR may double in 2026

    Container shipments along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR/Middle Corridor) grew by 35% in 2025, and the volume of cargo transportation may double in 2026, the Chairman of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC and Head of the TITR International Association Talgat Aldybergenov told journalists, Report informs.

    According to him, the route demonstrates a steady growth dynamic in cargo flow between China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Europe.

    "Overall, [container] shipments along the TITR from China through Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and beyond grew in 2025 compared to 2024 by 35%. Approximately 75,000 containers were dispatched. At the same time, I would like to note that in 2026, during the first quarter alone, 125 trains have already been dispatched from China, which significantly exceeds previously announced volumes. That is, we are already seeing additional growth at the level of 35–38%," he said.

    Aldybergenov emphasized that the key factor in the route's development remains its competitiveness for clients.

    "For the client, speed, route transparency, and tariff transparency are essential, so that it is end-to-end, unified, and stable. We are working on this process jointly with Azerbaijan Railways, Chinese Railways, and other participants of the route," he noted.

    Special attention, according to him, is given to digitalization.

    "Digitalization of the route is very important. I will emphasize once again: for the client, transparency at all stages is essential - for importers, exporters, transit operators, and freight forwarders," he added.

    The head of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy also outlined the economic effect on the region.

    "The increase in cargo volumes generates revenue growth for both the Kazakhstani and Azerbaijani sides, including through increased transshipment at the ports of Baku and Alat. We see significant growth prospects already this year, and with the coordinated work of railway administrations, we expect a doubling of transportation volumes by 2027," he concluded.

    Middle Corridor Talgat Aldybergenov Kazakhstan Azerbaijan
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