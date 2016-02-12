Taiwan: earthquake death toll rises to 82

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The bodies of 15 victims were found in the rubble of a collapsed building in Tainan on Friday morning, bringing the death toll to 82 from a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit southern Taiwan at 3:57 a.m. on February 6, according to the latest figures released by the National Fire Agency, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Of the 82 people confirmed dead, 80 were killed in the collapse of the Weiguan Jinlong apartment complex in Tainan's Yongkang District.

The two others died in the city's Gueiren District.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, 42 people were still believed to be trapped in the rubble of the collapsed 16-story complex.