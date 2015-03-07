Syrian warplanes attack civilians in Deir ez-Zor

Baku.7 March.REPORT.AZ/ Ten civilians were killed and several others injured due to aerial bombardment by warplanes, Report informs citing foreign media.

According to the infornation, speaking to civil rights activist Fayez Abdulaziz said that pro-Assad military forces targeted residential buildings in the town with steric missiles, killing 10 civilians and injuring several other people.

The injured were transferred to the field hospital in the town,” he added.

Abdulaziz said that the attack followed similar bombing in the town on Monday, killing one civilian and wounding four others.

Meanwhile, the pro-regime warplanes targeted the village of al-Jafra adjacent to the military airport of Deir ez-Zor.