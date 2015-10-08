Syrian army begins large-scale offensive operations

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Syrian army launched a large-scale offensive in the northern Hama towns of Kafr Naboudat, Morek, Qala’at Al-Madayq, Ahaya, Al-Mughayr, Latmeen, Al-Lataminah, Kafr Zita, and Markabat; this is the first major operation in this province since the summer of 2014, Report informs referring to foreign media.

Leading the way into Al-Mughayr, Ahaya, and Markabat was the Syrian Arab Army’s 87th Brigade; this contingent has announced the capture of the aforementioned towns after fierce clashes with the Islamist rebel forces earlier this morning.

Following the capture of Al-Mughayr, Ahaya, Markabat, the Syrian Armed Forces stormed the towns of Morek, Qala’at Madayq, Latmeen, Al-Lataminah, Kafr Naboudat, and Kafr Zita, where they are currently engaging the Islamist rebels in a series of intense firefights for control.

The primary objective of this offensive is to seal off the northern Hama border with Idlib and build a buffer-zone around the imperative city of Khan Sheikhoun; if they do so, they will be able to concentrate on the remaining pockets in the Hama Governorate that are under the control of the Islamist rebel forces.