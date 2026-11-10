Sybiha, Rubio discuss Russia-Ukraine settlement in Paris
Other countries
- 10 November, 2026
- 12:53
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have begun talks in Paris, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Telegram, Report informs.
"Talks between Andrii Sybiha and Marco Rubio have begun in Paris. Ukraine's Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State will discuss peace efforts (aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict – ed.), the development of strategic partnership, and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and resilience," the ministry said.
Sibiqa və Rubio Parisdə Rusiya-Ukrayna nizamlanmasını müzakirə edirlər
Сибига и Рубио обсуждают в Париже российско-украинское урегулирование
Latest News
17:09
Two people in hospital after light plane clips car near Lilydale Airport in AustraliaOther countries
16:50
Ukraine, Russia, US conclude today's talks in Abu Dhabi - UpdateOther countries
16:31
Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 11Ecology
16:12
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Türkiye ink deal on clean energyEnergy
16:00
Guterres calls for strong climate action at COP31Foreign policy
15:51
11 people detained in connection with plant explosion in IzmirRegion
15:41
Sadyr Zhaparov announces his candidacy for President of KyrgyzstanRegion
15:35
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria and Türkiye to sign clean energy agreementEnergy
15:27
TÜBA: Türkiye benefits from Azerbaijan's experience in combating climate crisisRegion