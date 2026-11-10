Sybiha, Rubio discuss Russia-Ukraine settlement in Paris

Stay up to date with the top news!

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have begun talks in Paris, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Telegram, Report informs.

"Talks between Andrii Sybiha and Marco Rubio have begun in Paris. Ukraine's Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State will discuss peace efforts (aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict – ed.), the development of strategic partnership, and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and resilience," the ministry said.