​Switzerland announced its intention to grant asylum to Snowden

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Federal Prosecutor’s office in Switzerland announced that they were ready to grant asylum to Edward Snowden, Report informs citing the newspaper Sonntags Zeitung.

According to the publication, a former employee of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) can obtain refuge status in Switzerland, if he agrees to testify against his former employer - the NSA - and reveal the details of the espionage activities of American intelligence.

The Prosecutor's office issued a document entitled "What rules should act if Edward Snowden arrives in Switzerland and the United States sends a request for his extradition". It says that the right of asylum can be guaranteed to a former whistleblower of NSA but only if it does not contradict the "supreme state obligations". The prosecutor's office will check soon whether a confederation have them. The Swiss Government hasn’t commented on this decision yet.

Edward Snowden exposed the surveillance system in 2013, which was conducted by American intelligence agencies, and submitted for publication in the media documents on the activities of the CIA and NSA. Russia has agreed to grant asylum to Snowden on a temporary basis.