Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange who had been stranded in Ecuador's embassy in London for more than three years, will be discharged from three of the four allegations on basis of sexual offenses next week in Sweden.

Report informs citing Russian media, this is due to the expiration of the 5-year limitation period of these offences under the laws of this Scandinavian country.