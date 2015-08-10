Secretary General: Summit of Arab states' leaders ends with no result

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The 25th summit of League of Arab States (LAS) ended with no results.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, LAS Secretary General Nabil al-Arabi said while commenting on the results of the meeting of the leaders.

According to him, it was impossible to overcome the divisions among Arab countries on all-Arab interests and the regulation of issues despite the efforts of Kuwait during the summit: "However, certain issues laid the foundation for future negotiations."

In the two-day summit in Kuwait, the traditional closing statement was made on regulating the political situation in Syria and the Palestinian people's struggle for the right.

Arab leaders drastically refused naming Israel as "Jewish state".