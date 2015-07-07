Suicide car bomber rams NATO convoy in Afghanistan

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Gunfire and explosions have been reported in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, just hours after a Taliban suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy belonging to foreign forces, security officials said, Report informs citing foreign media.

Police spokesman Ebadullah Karimi said armed men entered a building close to an installation used by Afghanistan's intelligence agency on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, police officials told Al Jazeera that at least three Afghan civilians were wounded in the Shah Shaheed district of Kabul when, also in the city's east, when a Taliban fighter drove a car bomb in to NATO convoy.

Al Jazeera's Jennifer Glasse, reporting from Kabul, said the first attack, which was claimed by the Taliban, took place a few kilometres east of the centre of the city, and plumes of smoke could be seen after the attack.

"Police told us that the target was a convoy, a car carrying international advisers who were not in military uniform, an armoured car", Glasse said.

The attack follows a car bomb attack on NATO soldiers last week, which killed two Afghan civilians and injured 26 others, including women and children.



