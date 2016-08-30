Suicide car bomb explodes outside president's palace in Somalia

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ A truck packed full of explosives has exploded outside a presidential palace, destroying a nearby hotel popular with tourists in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, onlookers say they have seen "fierce gunfire" in the city.

Police said it was a suicide car bomb which went off just outside the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

As many as five people were killed in an attack on a hotel in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu, local media reported.

So far two hotels opposite the palace are partially destroyed.

There are unconfirmed reports of casualties at the hotel and some people have been wounded.