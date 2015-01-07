Suicide bomber killes at least 50 people in Yemen

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/A suicide bomber driving a minibus full of explosives killed at least 15 people Wednesday morning near a police academy in the heart of Yemen's capital, Sanaa,Report informs citing Associated Press.

The blast wounded at least 40 people, officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to brief journalists.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Yemen's local al-Qaida branch, targeted in frequent U.S. drone strikes in the country, has carried out similar attacks in the past. Washington considers al-Qaida in Yemen to be the world's most dangerous branch of the terror network as it has been linked to several failed attacks on the U.S. homeland.