 Top

Sudan's security and intelligence chief resigns

Sudan's security and intelligence chief resigns
Report informs, the country’s new military rulers said on Saturday.

The head of Sudan’s feared National Intelligence and Security Service, Salih Ghosh, has resigned from his post. Report informs, the country’s new military rulers said on Saturday.

“The chief of the transitional military council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has accepted the resignation of... the chief of NISS,” the transitional military council said.

Salih Ghosh had overseen a sweeping crackdown led by National Intelligence and Security Service agents against protesters taking part in mass demonstrations that led up to the toppling of President Omar al-Bashir in a coup by the army on Thursday.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi