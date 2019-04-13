Sudan's security and intelligence chief resigns

The head of Sudan’s feared National Intelligence and Security Service, Salih Ghosh, has resigned from his post. Report informs, the country’s new military rulers said on Saturday.

“The chief of the transitional military council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has accepted the resignation of... the chief of NISS,” the transitional military council said.

Salih Ghosh had overseen a sweeping crackdown led by National Intelligence and Security Service agents against protesters taking part in mass demonstrations that led up to the toppling of President Omar al-Bashir in a coup by the army on Thursday.