Strong earthquake hits Japan

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ /Strong earthquake occurred today in Japan, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to the national meteorological office of the country, the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.0, the epicenter was in Chiba Prefecture neighboring Tokyo and hotbed laid at a depth of 50 km.

Information about the victims or the destruction was not received, tsunami threat was declared, but after a few minutes the warning was removed. Local residents are urged not to panic and keep calm.