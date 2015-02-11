 Top
    Spy plane Su-24 crashes in Russia

    There is no deaths and destructions on the ground

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Frontline reconnaissance aircraft Su-24 crashed in the Volgograd region of Russia. Report informs referring to TASS, there is no death and destruction on the ground.

    Previously with reference to the press service of the Southern Military District, it was reported that the plane took off from the military airfield Marinovka, located near the village of October Volgograd region, after which it disappeared from radar screens.

