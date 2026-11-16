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    Spain should participate in decisions on Ukraine and European security - FM

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    • 16 November, 2026
    • 15:41
    Spain should participate in decisions on Ukraine and European security - FM

    Spain should participate in making decisions on Ukraine and European security and have a seat at the table in future negotiations, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told journalists, Report informs.

    "Nothing concerning European security, Europe, and Ukraine will be decided without Spain's participation at the negotiating table and without Spain's ability to make decisions," Albares said.

    Commenting on the format of European representation at future talks on Ukraine agreed upon at the informal EU summit in Dublin, the minister expressed doubt about its effectiveness. According to him, the group, formed at the level of national security advisors, includes too many participants, which could lead to a "cacophony of voices."

    At the same time, Albares emphasized, the format lacks key institutional representatives, in particular EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

    "She must certainly be there, as she is the voice of Europe in foreign policy," the minister stated.

    He also noted that at a certain stage, the foreign ministers of EU member states should join the negotiation process.

    European leaders agreed at the meeting in Dublin that the European negotiating group will include Germany, France, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom, as well as representatives of the European Commission and the European Council.

    Kallas herself stated on Monday, November 16, that after leaders agreed on the format of EU representation, it is necessary to focus on the substance of the negotiations. She noted that she will continue working on the negotiating agenda through regular meetings with EU foreign ministers and experts from the European External Action Service who have experience from previous negotiations with Russia.

    The head of European diplomacy also stressed the need to seek reciprocal concessions from Moscow and not to agree to Russian demands without corresponding steps in return.

    José Manuel Albares Kaja Kallas Spain Ukraine
    Альбарес: Испания настаивает на участии в переговорах по Украине
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