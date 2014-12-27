​South Korean nuclear power plant construction suspended due to the workers' death

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ The construction work on two nuclear reactors New Gori near the city of Ulsan, South Korea was suspended, where three workers died as a result of the leak of poisonous gas on December 26. Report informs citing Itar-Tass it was said in a statement of the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the country.

We will investigate and identify those responsible for the emergency situation, said the representative of the Ministry.

According to the state-owned operator - Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, workers' death could occur as a result of leak of nitrogen gas from the underground pipeline.

The New Gori 3 reactor with capacity of 1,400 megawatt and 99%completed was planned to be commissioned in June next year. The New Gori 4 reactor, which construction work was 98% performed, was supposed to in to be commissioned 2016.