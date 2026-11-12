South Korean foreign minister to visit China this week

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South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will visit China this week, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said, according to Yonhap, cited by Report.

During the two-day visit, he is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. The discussions will focus on the development of bilateral relations and the situation surrounding North Korea.

The visit will pave the way for South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's planned trip to China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on November 18–19.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and other world leaders are also expected to attend the summit.