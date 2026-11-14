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    South Korea should not fear China's rise, foreign minister says

    Other countries
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 12:21
    South Korea should not fear China's rise, foreign minister says

    South Korea should neither fear China's rise nor underestimate its capabilities, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Saturday, urging deeper cooperation ​ahead of a regional summit in China next week, Report informs via Reuters.

    "During this visit to ‌China, I was reminded that we should neither have an unfounded fear of China's rise nor underestimate its capabilities and potential," Cho wrote on X, saying Seoul should ​build cooperation benefiting both countries by drawing on the autonomy and ​creativity of its people and companies.

    Cho's remarks came after talks and dinner with ⁠Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday, their first meeting ​in about three months.

    The ministers discussed bilateral ties, issues on the Korean Peninsula and ways ​to deliver tangible benefits to people in both countries.

    The meeting came ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Shenzhen on November 18-19, which South Korean President Lee Jae ​Myung will attend.

    Cho Hyun South Korea China
    Cənubi Koreyanın XİN başçısı Çinin güclənməsindən narahat olmamağa çağırıb
    Глава МИД Южной Кореи призвал не опасаться усиления Китая
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