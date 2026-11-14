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South Korea should neither fear China's rise nor underestimate its capabilities, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Saturday, urging deeper cooperation ​ahead of a regional summit in China next week, Report informs via Reuters.

"During this visit to ‌China, I was reminded that we should neither have an unfounded fear of China's rise nor underestimate its capabilities and potential," Cho wrote on X, saying Seoul should ​build cooperation benefiting both countries by drawing on the autonomy and ​creativity of its people and companies.

Cho's remarks came after talks and dinner with ⁠Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday, their first meeting ​in about three months.

The ministers discussed bilateral ties, issues on the Korean Peninsula and ways ​to deliver tangible benefits to people in both countries.

The meeting came ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Shenzhen on November 18-19, which South Korean President Lee Jae ​Myung will attend.